ESPN: Alex Bregman would be worth millions as free agent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s already pretty good to be Alex Bregman, and if ESPN is right, the young major leaguer from Albuquerque is going to be very rich one day.

One of ESPN’s baseball gurus published an article about the best young big leaguers and what they would be making if they were on the free-agent market.

He thinks the Astros’ Bregman would garner an eight-year, $161 million deal.

Unfortunately for Bregman, he won’t be a free agent until 2023.

But don’t feel bad for him — the Astros gave him a $6 million signing bonus, and he’s in line to make millions more before then.