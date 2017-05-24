Duke City events over Memorial Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep you busy by enjoying the best of New Mexico’s gospel music to close out Black History Month to learning the science of beer.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

The 7th Annual ABQ Beer Week is a 10 day series of events that will feature more than 70 tasty events all over the city to celebrate the great crafts and wonderful places where they can be enjoyed. Please drink responsibly.

The Albuquerque Wine Festival will be taking place at the Balloon Fiesta Park to bring together wineries from all over the state. It will also include food, arts and crafts vendors, and live music. The annual event will showcase a wide variety of award-winning New Mexico wines in a relaxed, park-like setting with live music, international food and crafts vendors. The cost is $20 for ages 21. Again, please drink responsibly.

Baseball goers get ready to cheer on the Albuquerque Isotopes when they go up against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday, May 26 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at just $7.

Those looking to get outside can take the three-hour Wildflower Hike led by Dick Frederiksen and Vicky Farrar. Make sure to bring water and whatever you need for a comfortable hike on Sunday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Elena Gallegos Picnic Area-Albert G. Simms Park and the price is $2 entrance fee to park per car.

