Community Calendar: The 13th Annual Native Treasures Indian Arts Festival

Ardith Eicher, Co-founder of Native Treasures and Jody Naranjo, MIAC Living Treasure and Native Treasures Featured Artist, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the 13th annual Native Treasures Indian Arts Festival.

The art show and sale, featuring museum-quality art by over 200 Native American artists, benefits the Museum of Indian Art & Culture. The show begins Friday, May 26th and runs through Sunday the 28th at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Native Treasures Indian Arts Festival