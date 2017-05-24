Around Town: Food Trucks In The Duke City

Our around town expert Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque joined New Mexico Living to talk about the world of food trucks.

The two food trucks Howie featured are MySweetBasil and Nomads. Both were featured due to their great food and awesome owners, who are always there to greet you while they are cooking.

This weekend, Yelp will be hosting another brunch called the B2B Siesta Brunch.

For more information on food trucks and all their events, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living