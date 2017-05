ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is hoping video might help them catch a shooting suspect.

The car was in the parking lot of the Embassy Suites near Lomas and I-25 the night of May 13. That’s where two people were shot and injured shortly before 9 p.m.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.