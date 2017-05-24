Albuquerque father accused in son’s death sentenced to prison

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father who abused his young son to death was sentenced Wednesday.

In 2015, Spenser Phillips told police his 2-month-old son fell from a chair. When the child’s mother confronted Phillips, he told her the boy was just being fussy.

They eventually took the boy to the hospital where he was shown to have a brain bleed and brain trauma, consistent with abuse.

Before sentencing, the child’s mom addressed the court.

“Felix meant the world to me and was my life. He did not deserve to die the way he did. I got served a life sentence with my son being stolen away from me,” she said.

Judge Briana Zamora sentenced him to 22 years.

