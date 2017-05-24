Albuquerque family selling t-shirts to help bring murdered son’s dog home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night, a family was out raising money to help bring their son’s dog back to New Mexico after he was murdered in Tennessee.

Deborah Castillo says her son Dominic went backpacking across the country with his dog Lily. He was found strangled earlier this year.

Castillo says Lily was rescued and adopted out to a woman who refuses to give her back.

“My son loved Lily. That was his everything, and to honor him we are going to fight as long as we need until she comes home,” Deborah Castillo said.

The family is selling t-shirts online and taking donations. To buy a t-shirt, click here.

