Accident on I-40 westbound at Wyoming closes all four lanes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is responding to an accident on I-40 westbound at Wyoming and Montgomery.

According to New Mexico Department of Transportation, all four lanes of I-40 westbound at Wyoming are closed.

The conditions of the passengers at this time is unknown.

Vehicles are still able to use the left shoulder.

