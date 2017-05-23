Walking fundraiser promotes heart health, awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a family-friendly event that focuses on heart health awareness and fundraising through physical activity.

The 2017 Albuquerque Heart Walk hopes to bring together the community for a walk around Balloon Fiesta Park in an effort to raise funds and celebrate the mission of the American Heart Association. The expected 2,000 attendees will be comprised of community leaders, survivors, and their families/supporters.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 8 a.m.

For more information on heart health or the walk, visit the Albuquerque Heart Walk website.