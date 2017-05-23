Video shows police arrest suspect in high-profile jail escape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate behind a high-profile jail escape had two words for police when they tracked him down.

“I’m sorry,” Blake McPherson told officers as they arrested him.

Inmates Blake McPherson and Paul Garcia escaped from the Sandoval County Detention Center through a rec yard fence earlier this month.

McPherson was in jail for auto-theft and weapons-related charges.

Garcia is charged in the deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter.

The two weren’t on the run for long. Someone spotted McPherson at an apartment complex near University and Indian School the next day.

Garcia was caught in Valencia County.

