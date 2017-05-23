Trial to start for man accused of shooting Clovis officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial begins Tuesday for the man accused of shooting a Clovis police officer.

Police say 34-year-old Anthony Baca was pulled over while riding his bike back in August.

The officer ran Baca’s information and found he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He tried to arrest Baca but he took off running and was seen on video shooting the officer in the leg

Baca spent several days on the run before his family convinced him to turn himself in.

He is now facing 12 years in prison and is currently serving a two-and-a-half year sentence in a different case.