Teen suing city and Albuquerque detective for false arrest and malicious prosecution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens once charged with the murder of a Manzano high school student is now suing the city and an APD detective for false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Christopher Cruz was one of three teens initially charged with the 2015 drive-by, that killed Jaydon Chavez silver.

Nine months later all charges against him and friend Donovan Maez were dropped. Investigators said at the time they didn’t have enough evidence to tie the pair to the crime and ended up arresting someone else.

Now Cruz has filed this lawsuit saying a detective coerced false statements from witnesses and failed to properly investigate, knowing no probable cause existed for the murder charges.

Cruz claims his arrest has damaged his reputation and he is seeking damages.