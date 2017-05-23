Roswell man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is facing charges for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl and threatening to kill her family if she told anyone.

Paz “Israel” Primera, who is 35-years-old was caught after the girl started crying one day and her family asked her what was wrong.

Her response was “if I tell you, he will kill us.”

She eventually told and Primera was arrested.

Primera was currently booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on rape charges, bribery or intimidation of a witness.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning.