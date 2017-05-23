Roswell man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

By Published: Updated:
Paz Israel Primera, 35-year-old accused of raping 10-year-old girl.

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is facing charges for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl and threatening to kill her family if she told anyone.

Paz “Israel” Primera, who is 35-years-old was caught after the girl started crying one day and her family asked her what was wrong.

Her response was “if I tell you, he will kill us.”

She eventually told and Primera was arrested.

Primera was currently booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on rape charges, bribery or intimidation of a witness.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s