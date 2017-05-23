Officer who saved girl’s life surprises her at promotion ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young woman walked the stage at her promotion ceremony to high school. In the audience watching was a surprise guest who saved that girl’s life seven years ago.

Eloisa Lucero, now 14, is moving on from Albuquerque’s James Monroe Middle School to high school.

In 2010, her life was saved by Officer Jared Stock. Eloisa was 7 years old. Her mom flagged Stock down because Eloisa, who was on pain medication after a broken arm, suddenly slumped over after eating. He performed the Heimlich maneuver and saved her life.

Cristy Tafoya, Eloisa’s mother, said, “Each milestone I told him I wouldn’t forget about him. He’s a blessing.”

Stock, now a corporal with the Farmington Police Department, said, “I’m just proud of who she’s becoming and I just wanted to see her excel and grow up into a beautiful woman.”

Eloisa told KRQE News 13, “I saw him get out of his car and I started crying. I was happy to see him.”

She has goals of being a pediatrician, and Stock said he plans to attend her high school graduation in four years.

