New partnership helps DA’s Office prioritize cases involving repeat offenders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The real time crime center is now tracking repeat offenders in Albuquerque with a mission of stopping them before they strike again.

On Special Assignment last week, KRQE News 13’s Gabrielle Burkhart reported on the partnership between law enforcement officials and District Attorney Raul Torrez. It’s called ALERT.

Tuesday, KRQE News 13 saw first hand how it works. When a serious repeat offender is arrested, an alert system notifies the District Attorney’s Office so that prosecutors can give the case high-priority.

“It’s our strong belief that focusing our limited resources first on those individuals, we will be able to turn the tide on rising crime, make this a safer community and really lead the way, not only for the rest of the state, but for the country,” Torrez said.

As part of the process, analysts will prepare extensive background packets for prosecutors before they have to appear in court, which will include whether they are suspects in other crimes in which they have not been charged.

In the past, not having this information quickly has resulted in repeat offenders being released on low bonds.