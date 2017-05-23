New Mexico lawmaker say governor’s appointments can wait

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The president of the New Mexico Senate says there will be no confirmation hearings for appointments by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez during a special legislative session that begins Wednesday.

Senate President Mary Kay Papen said Monday that the Democratic-led Legislature will be focused on restoring vetoed funding for higher education institutions and will not vet executive appointments.

Martinez has described continued delays in the confirmation process for state university regents as a violation of the Legislature’s constitutional duty. She highlighted the concern in her decision to veto $745 million in general fund spending for state colleges and universities in the coming fiscal year.

Papen says the Senate Rules Committee will meet after the special session to review appointments to speed up the confirmation process when the Legislature convenes next year.