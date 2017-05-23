New Mexico judge defers judgment on education

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit alleging that New Mexico’s education system failed to meet its constitutional responsibilities is headed to trial after a judge denied requests for an early decision.

The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty said Monday that its main requests for summary judgment were denied so that the court can consider the state’s response in greater depth.

Plaintiffs in the case wanted a state judge to declare that New Mexico’s education system is failing to meet its constitutional responsibilities for Native American students, low-income students and those learning English as a second language.

Officials with Republican Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration have denied the allegations and say funding on Education has increased.

A trial is scheduled to begin in June.

