New Mexico Air Force airman accused of cyber theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Agents from the FBI have looked into allegations that Michael Weber, an airman from the 27th Special Operations Communications Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, is accused of cyber theft.

Weber told investigators in a sworn statement for a similar incident in 2016 that he did some of the cyber crimes as a joke. The search warrant states Weber received disciplinary actions from the U.S. Air Force for the incident. FBI agents asked a judge and were granted a search warrant to confiscate items belonging to Weber.

However, more allegations of cyber crimes surfaced in 2017. In March, according to the federal search warrant obtained by KRQE News 13, Weber is also suspected of “phishing” for personal information off of other Department of Defense workers, then selling it over the internet.

Further allegations from co-workers stated that Weber would brag about stealing information and selling it on the internet. That also included gaining access to crucial information like social security numbers and e-mails. The search warrant states this was all done through “phishing” and DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service), which is an attack on a computer or network which renders the target computers useless.

Prank or not, the search warrant sought to take Weber’s computers, hard drives, cell phones and any device he could have used to conduct a cyber attack. KRQE News 13 reached out to the FBI, but they said they could neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation into Airman Michael Weber.