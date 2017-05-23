New Albuquerque pickleball complex officially opens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Manzano Mesa Pickleball Complex is officially open.

The complex near Eubank and Southern features 18 courts, with LED lighting and seats for spectators.

The facility will be used in the statewide Senior Games this year, as well as the National Senior Games in 2018 and 2019.

City Councilor Don Harris says it’s a great addition to Albuquerque.

“What I’ve heard from all the pickleball players here who travel all over to find nice facilities, is that this facility is as good or better than any facility they’ve ever seen, and that’s just amazing. That’s a tribute to Albuquerque and all the great things that we do,” Councilor Harris said.

A “Learn to Play Pickleball” citywide event is taking place on June 3 in an effort to expand the sport.