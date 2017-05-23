Miss New Mexico Pageant facing AG probe, criticism

By Published:
New Mexico
New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The leader of the Miss New Mexico Pageant is facing criticism while the pageant organization is being investigated by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office for unknown reasons.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that pageant Director Greg Smith is being accused by reigning pageant queen Stephanie Chavez and former Miss New Mexico Teen Madison Belcher of failing to pay their full earnings.

Chavez says she is owed scholarship winnings. Belcher’s attorney, Randy Knudson, says the pageant failed to reimburse her parents for modeling trips as promised.

Smith says both failed to turn in required paperwork.

A spokesman for the New Mexico attorney general’s office said the pageant is under investigation, but declined to provide additional information.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s