Miss New Mexico Pageant facing AG probe, criticism

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The leader of the Miss New Mexico Pageant is facing criticism while the pageant organization is being investigated by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office for unknown reasons.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that pageant Director Greg Smith is being accused by reigning pageant queen Stephanie Chavez and former Miss New Mexico Teen Madison Belcher of failing to pay their full earnings.

Chavez says she is owed scholarship winnings. Belcher’s attorney, Randy Knudson, says the pageant failed to reimburse her parents for modeling trips as promised.

Smith says both failed to turn in required paperwork.

A spokesman for the New Mexico attorney general’s office said the pageant is under investigation, but declined to provide additional information.