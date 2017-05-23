May 23rd Morning Rush: UK police arrest 23-year-old man in Manchester connected to concert attack

1. Police in Manchester have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert. Officials are calling it a terrorist attack. 22 people are now confirmed dead including children, while 50 others are hurt. The singer was not injured. The singer was not injured. President Trump is also speaking out slamming those who carried out the attack and calling them “evil losers” who preyed on “innocent children.” So far no details on who the attacker is or his motivation.

2. Both sides are expected to present closing arguments in the retrial of a Santa Fe County Deputy accused of murdering a fellow deputy. Afterward, the jury is expected to begin deliberating Tai Chan’s fate. Chan himself took the stand on Friday before a three-day recess claiming he killed Jeremy Martin because he didn’t know if the deputy also had a gun.

3. A much quieter day compared to Monday with mostly sunny conditions and mild (but cooler!) temperatures.

4. A special legislative session in Santa Fe is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. Lawmakers are being called back to address the state budget and education funding and how to fill a roughly $150 million shortfall in revenue. As the APS school board passed a more than $1 billion as it calls for 52 positions to be cut. Some year-round workers, including administrators, will work four fewer days.

5. An Albuquerque teen with terminal cancer has a signed Lebron James jersey Tuesday morning after experiencing the moment of a lifetime. Kyle Osborn’s dying wish was to meet Lebron James. That caught the attention of a special wish foundation in Ohio. Kyle attended game three of the NBA conference finals and Lebron took the time to meet Kyle courtside.

