Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Temps Skyrocket

By Published:

High pressure building and across New Mexico will push temperatures to their warmest levels of the season. Here in the Albuquerque area our temps will top out in the low 90s by Thursday. Southeast portion of the state will see their first triple digit readings of the spring. Over the weekend a cold front will bring temperatures down and the chance of showers back to the east.

Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

 