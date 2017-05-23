High pressure building and across New Mexico will push temperatures to their warmest levels of the season. Here in the Albuquerque area our temps will top out in the low 90s by Thursday. Southeast portion of the state will see their first triple digit readings of the spring. Over the weekend a cold front will bring temperatures down and the chance of showers back to the east.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round