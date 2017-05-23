Man allegedly connected to the drive-by shooting of teen girl expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man allegedly connected to a drive-by shooting that killed a teenage girl is expected in court Tuesday.

Joseph Sanchez who is 23 years old is facing murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia.

She was shot last year while sitting in a car in front of a home on Atrisco near Arenal.

Carlos and Cisco Alires are also charged with the murder.

Sanchez will be in court for a motion hearing in hopes of reducing his bail which is currently a no-bond hold.

His jury trial is set for January.

