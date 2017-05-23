Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s dog expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend’s dog to death is expected in court Tuesday.

Police say John Santiago broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home back in July.

When the woman arrived, she found Santiago and her Pomeranian, who was barely alive.

Police say the little dog had been burned and beaten and had to be euthanized.

Tuesday, Santiago will go before a judge for a motion hearing to review his conditions of release.

He is currently behind bars on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.