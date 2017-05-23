Local organizations promotes walking to save a life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saving a life can be as easy as taking a stroll.

Albuquerque Heart Walk has a mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke and they’re doing it with a family friendly event.

On Saturday, June 10, the Balloon Fiesta Park will be filled with close to 2,000 community members walking to save a life.

From walking for the patients or just to raising awareness, there are many different reasons to walk.

Check in time is 7:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 8:00 a.m.

Walkers will walk a 5k, but also can opt to walk a mile.

For more information on registration, visit the Albuquerque Heart Walk website.

