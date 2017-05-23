Local museum gears up for summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A local museum is hosting summer camps where students can experience the wonders of science first hand.

Explora invites local kids to join them for a summer full of discovery and investigation. Topics such as robotics, nature, woodworking, virtual engineering, rocketry, and computer programming will be showcased in a series of all-day or half-day camps, Monday through Friday, all summer long. Before and after care is also available for a fee.

For more information on the summer science camps, visit the the Explora website.