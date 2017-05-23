Lobo men’s golf heads to NCAA Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The goal is to make it to the last day of match play. Glen Millican and his Lobo men’s golf team will leave for the NCAA Championships Wednesday morning. The Lobos are going for the first time since 2013.

For senior Andrej Bevins it will be his first time.

“We’ve been close a couple of years in a row and finally getting there my senior year is really satisfying,” said Bevins.

Bevins helped the Lobos’ cause by finishing in a tie on top of the individual leader board at the NCAA West Layfayette Regional last week. As a team, the Lobos finished fourth to qualify.

Nationals will be in Sugar Grove, Illinois, May 26 through May 31. Thirty of the top teams in the country will be competing. The Lobos had a slow start at the beginning of the season but started to heat up down the stretch.

The Lobos have been playing loose.

“That’s why we’ve been playing good the last couple of months,” said Lobo junior Andre Garcia. “We just try to focus on having a good attitude and stop thinking about things you we can’t control.”

The course at Rich Harvest Farms will be challenging.

“It looks like the golf course is very tough,” said Lobo sophomore Sean Carlon. “It’s very demanding off the tee and very demanding into the greens. So if we can stay patient, we are a good ball striking team. I think we can have a really good week.”