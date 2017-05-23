Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A much quieter day compared to Monday with mostly sunny conditions and mild (but cooler!) temperatures. A cold front continuing it’s trek across central NM this morning will cool temperatures anywhere from 5°-15° across the eastern 2/3rds of the state this afternoon – expect highs to stick to the 60s, 70s and 80s. Breezy to windy conditions will return this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure moving overhead will give way to warm, sunny and dry conditions statewide. High temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley will skyrocket above average with many of us topping out in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Even warmer! Expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s across New Mexico underneath a mostly sunny sky.