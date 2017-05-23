Judge decides teen accused in Albuquerque man’s murder will be sentenced as an adult

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens accused of murdering an Albuquerque bartender will be sentenced as an adult.

Christopher Rodriguez is one of the six teens police say were breaking into homes and cars and killed Steven Gerecke when he confronted them in his driveway.

Originally facing murder charges, Rodriguez struck a plea deal.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to nine lesser charges. Tuesday the judge decided he will be sentenced as an adult.

The judge also said among the factors that he is at high risk for future violence, in part because of his traumatic’ childhood.

Rodriguez faces up to 31 years behind bars when he is sentenced.

