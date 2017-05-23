John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

It will be a cooler afternoon for eastern New Mexico behind a cold front. There will also be enough moisture to support a few more showers across the east, but don’t expect another round of severe weather like we saw Monday. A ridge of high pressure builds in for the mid-week, allowing for more sunshine and much warmer temperatures.

The long range outlook shows a better shot for showers returning next week as a series of weak weather disturbances pull moisture into the state. The east will be favored for the most showers, but central and western sections will have a shot at a few showers and storms as well.