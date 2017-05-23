Isotopes players volunteer to help encourage animal adoptions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The residents of Animal Humane had special visitors Tuesday.

Isotopes players spent the morning volunteering in an effort to encourage animal adoptions.

The first 3,000 fans at Tuesday night’s game will receive a baseball card team set with the players posing with dogs.

But don’t get too attached to any of the ones pictures because fortunately, they have already been adopted.

“It was really nice to see that when I came in, it was the first question I asked, so it’s good to see that they’re getting adopted so quick,” said Isotopes player Matt Carasiti.

The game Tuesday night is at 7:05 p.m. against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.