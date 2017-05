Victor Rede from Rede to Cater and Akshay Patel from The View Event Center, joined New Mexico Living to make a healthy berry sauce and give us details about the event center.

The recently renovated event center is located on Tramway and Indian School, with a beautiful two story view of the city.

Recipe:

Mixed berries

Brown sugar

Pureed beets

Lime juice

Bring all ingredients to a boil over medium-high heat. Serve over your favorite ice cream.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living