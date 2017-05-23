Helping Hands: United Healthcare And Community Engagement

By Published:

Buffie Saavedra, Vice President of Member Engagement and Experience, Tanya Mascarenas, UnitedHealthcare Care Coordinator Norther NM San Miguel County and Apolinario Gonzales, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of community engagement.

UnitedHealthcare takes great pride in volunteerism and community engagement across New Mexico. They have developed a Local Employee Engagement Team to focus our volunteer efforts with employees who live and work in their communities to ensure our engagement is truly at the community level.

For More information, visit their website

 

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by United Healthcare

