For Your Education: Mayor’s Summer Bosque Youth Corps

Matthew Peterson, Open Space Division Forestry Supervisor, joined New Mexico Living to explain the Mayor’s Summer Bosque Youth Corps, hosted by the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreations Department.

Mayor’s Summer Bosque Youth Corps is a summer employment opportunity for teens sixteen and older. They will work up to thirty hours a week, working in the Bosque on conservation and restoration projects. The Pay is $9.00 an hour.

To sign up or learn more, visit their website.

