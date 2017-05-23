Explora gears up for Summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora is a museum that is described as, part science center and part kids museum, offers fun interactive events throughout the month for all ages.

Summer camps are coming fast and for those who are already or might be interested in learning about robotics, nature, woodworking, virtual engineering, rocketry, or computer programming, Explora has just the programs to keep the mind stimulated all Summer.

Camps begin the Monday, June 5 and run through Friday, August 11.

All day and half day camps are available weekdays. No camps will be held the week of July 3.

For more information on Summer Camps or more, visit Explora’s website.