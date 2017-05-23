Criminals continue to wreak havoc in Old Town Albuquerque

By Published:
(Carey Olson/KRQE) stockimg Old Town Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The criminals are back at it in Old Town.

KRQE News 13 told you how thieves seemed to be hitting one store over and over again. Well, based on what we saw Tuesday, they’re not out to get just them.

KRQE News 13 found a couple of stores in Plazuela Sombra with the windows shattered and doors broken open.

One of them was robbed of its jewelry. The thieves took the goods and left boxes behind, and it looks like they also tried to get into other businesses but were unsuccessful.

Business owners say the plaza has been a huge target recently. They are pushing for more lights and more police patrols.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s