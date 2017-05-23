Criminals continue to wreak havoc in Old Town Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The criminals are back at it in Old Town.

KRQE News 13 told you how thieves seemed to be hitting one store over and over again. Well, based on what we saw Tuesday, they’re not out to get just them.

KRQE News 13 found a couple of stores in Plazuela Sombra with the windows shattered and doors broken open.

One of them was robbed of its jewelry. The thieves took the goods and left boxes behind, and it looks like they also tried to get into other businesses but were unsuccessful.

Business owners say the plaza has been a huge target recently. They are pushing for more lights and more police patrols.