Closing arguments expected in the Tai Chan retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Both sides are scheduled to present closing arguments in the retrial of former Santa Fe County Deputy Tai Chan.

Afterward, the jury is expected to begin deliberating Chan’s fate.

“I will never forget the way he looked at me. It was just a blank stare, no emotion, no anything. He said I’m going to shoot you,” Chan said.

Chan told jurors that before a three-day recess, claiming he killed Jeremy Martin because he didn’t know if the deputy also had a gun.

Last year the first murder trial was declared a mistrial because the jury could not come up with a unanimous decision.

KRQE News 13 will be there for closing arguments and to follow what the jury decides.

