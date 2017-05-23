Belen High School seniors dig up time capsule they buried in kindergarten

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) — As high school seniors are getting ready to advance in life, some are digging up memories — literally.

High school seniors in Belen dug up a time capsule they buried as kindergartners.

Twelve years ago, a classroom full of Belen kindergartners stuffed the time capsule to the brim with sentimental goodies. Some students buried stuffed animals, others added drawings and even toys.

Now high school seniors, they opened the capsule Monday, releasing all of their memories.

“I think it will remind me of all of I had, and all the fun I had growing up with friends and how much we came along,” Belen senior Isabelle Lopez said.

“It is pretty cool to start, like, graduation tomorrow with that memory from so long ago,” classmate Felicia Baca-Griego added.

In 2005, as very young students they could only imagine the day they would graduate high school.

“Now they are all grown up and I am so proud of them,” Mrs. Benavidez, their former elementary principal, said.

As just 5 and 6-year-olds, the class chose what they wanted to put in the capsule and buried it in a friend’s yard. The idea was to capture memories while making more.

“I do remember it. That was one of the best memories I had out of kindergarten, is putting our stuff in the time capsule and figuring out what we wanted to do with our life when we were only in kindergarten,” Isabelle Lopez said.

However, not everyone remembered the day so clearly.

“We actually forgot about it and we thought we are never going to open it, and then it happened,” Olivia Jo Marquez said.

Through elementary, middle school, and now Belen High School, some of the students stuck together; building on their friendship along the way.

“I think it is pretty cool, you know, just like we started off together and now it is all finishing, and now we are ending it together I guess you can say,” Belen senior Max Lopez said.

The capsule was designed by a student’s father back in 2005.

As for the Belen High School seniors, they graduated Tuesday.