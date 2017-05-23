Albuquerque realtor who allegedly ran over a man, indicted on murder charges

Chris Pino
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known Albuquerque realtor is now indicted on charges including murder.

Christopher Pino was indicted by a grand jury for the death of Daniel Arballo late last month.

Pino allegedly ran over and killed him after he thought was breaking into his property.

This happened at Pino’s property, the old Trinity Church near Solano and Central Avenue, when he got a call about two men burglarizing it.

The grand jury returned charges including second-degree murder and vehicular homicide.

