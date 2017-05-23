Albuquerque father in court after beating son to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Albuquerque man accused in the death of his infant son in 2015 has accepted a plea agreement.

The Office of the 2nd Judicial District Attorney announced Tuesday that Spenser Phillips has agreed to plead guilty in court to second-degree murder and child abandonment resulting in death.

Phillips is expected to receive a 22-year prison sentence Wednesday and prosecutors say he will have to serve at least 18 ½ years.

He was arrested by Albuquerque police in June 2015 and accused of child abuse after his 2-month-old son died of a brain bleed.

Phillips was 25 years old at the time.

According to a criminal complaint, a doctor told police that the baby’s injuries were from abusive head trauma and were not accidental.