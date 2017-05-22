Wrongful death lawsuit filed against driver in fatal Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the alleged drunk driver who caused a deadly crash in Santa Fe.

Kasey Weaver collided with another driver on the Cerrillos Road exit near southbound I-25 on Easter Sunday.

Her boyfriend, Kit Francis II, a passenger in the car, was ejected. His family took him off life support about a week later.

The lawsuit is filed against Weaver and her parents for letting her drive a car that was registered to them, despite knowing about their daughter’s previous charges for minor traffic violations.

Weaver is charged with great bodily harm by vehicle and careless driving. She has still not been charged with vehicular homicide.

