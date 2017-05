ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Campus police at the University of New Mexico are looking for an armed robber.

Police say the suspect tried to rob someone at gunpoint on the eastside of The Pit on Monday just after 12 p.m.

The suspect had dark hair and eyes, and was wearing a baseball cap, white t-shirt and jeans. He was driving Gold 2000 model Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.