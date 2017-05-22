Taos commissioner hopes to catch vandals who targeted his business

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the Taos Planning and Zonning Commission was targeted by vandals, and the timing is suspicious.

Billy Romero owns Rio Grande Propane. On Thursday night, someone slashed all the tires on all of his propane trucks.

It came just hours after he and fellow commissioners voted to send an application for a four-story hotel to the town council.

“Coincidental as it happened two hours after we left from council chambers, I just never thought it would happen in Taos,” Romero said. “The actions are scary that someone is capable of carrying out something like this.”

Romero says some balloon chase vehicles and trailers belonging to other businesses that were parked on the property were not touched, so he does believe this is personal.

He is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Romero says the damage is about $9,000.

