Suspect in stabbing death of Albuquerque man due at plea conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the two Albuquerque men accused of stabbing a man to death during a car burglary is expected to appear for a plea conference.

Police say Tyler Hernandez and Craig Whited were breaking into cars in the Four Hills neighborhood last month when 55-year-old William McKinley confronted them. According to court documents, Whited told police that Hernandez fought McKinley, then stabbed him.

Both men are facing charges including second-degree murder. Last year, both pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, both sides could reach a plea agreement before the case goes to a jury trial.

That conference is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m.