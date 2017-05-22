Roswell police ID body found buried outside a vacant house

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police have identified the body of a woman found buried outside a vacant south Roswell house and continue to look for a suspect in the homicide case.

Roswell police investigators say the body found May 9 was that of Ambra Lynn Taylor, who was 41 when she disappeared in April 2016.

Police say they were able to make the identification based on the woman’s tattoos and other information provided by the public.

Investigators believe Taylor came to Roswell from Albuquerque and had only been in town a short time before her disappearance and murder.

Police didn’t say how Taylor died.

The body was discovered after police executed a search warrant.

They now are asking for help from the public for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.