Pre-trial hearing underway in school funding lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The scheduled start of a trial over school funding in New Mexico is three weeks from now and lawyers from both sides are in Santa Fe’s first judicial district court for a pre-trial hearing.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the state on behalf of parents across New Mexico. The lawsuit claims New Mexico inadequately funds schools, violating the constitutional rights of students with disabilities, and others at risk of failing, including poor children and Spanish-speaking students.

A trial is set for June 12.