Police seek suspects in elderly Albuquerque woman’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they still have no suspects in the apparent murder of an elderly woman.

Josephina Ortega, 87, was found dead in her home on the 11,000 block of Euclid Court on Friday near Indian School and Juan Tabo. Police say the death is suspicious and being investigated as a homicide but they aren’t releasing any more details.

They are asking for anyone with information to come forward. They say at this point they have no suspects identified and they are offering a reward for information.