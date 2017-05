ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are working to find out what happened to a man found dead in an arroyo Saturday.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the man was found early Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Montgomery Blvd. NE.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Eric Manning.

Police say the cause of Manning’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.