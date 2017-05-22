Only state park in US to celebrate Vietnam veterans exclusively to host Memorial Day events

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – All too often the reason behind Memorial Day is forgotten, but there are special events planned to help target how important this celebration actually is.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial State Park in Angel Fire, NM will be showcasing different events to help families gather and honor the country’s Veterans.

Some of the events include the Unveiling of Viking Surprise 64-13670 or also known as the 52-year-old Huey Helicopter, which was donated to the Memorial by the New Mexico National Guard in 1999, along with the Memorial Day Flag March, and the Memorial Day Ceremony.

On Monday, May 29, from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. the march will take place from the intersection at NM 434 and US 64 with a 40×60 foot American Flag.

The Ceremony will then take place at 11 a.m. in the amphitheater.

For more information on the Memorial Day events, visit the NM State Parks website.