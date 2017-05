Phil Oliveira, President of The Freedom in Music Project, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Blues, Brews & Bikes Festival to Benefit The Freedom in Music Project.

The Freedom in Music Program raises money to bring music and guitars to at-risk youth in new Mexico. The Event is June 9th and 10th. Friday is and evening event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday is from noon until midnight.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living